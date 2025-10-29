Miss South Africa 2025 winner Qhawekazi Mazaleni shared the sweet moments she experienced with the Top 10 finalists

The video montage showed the young women having fun with each other during the times they weren't on stage

The online crowd loved the clip, with one person stating that they appreciated not seeing these sacred moments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni reflected on her journey. Images: @official_misssa, @qhawemazaleni

Source: Instagram

After winning Miss South Africa on 25 October, 2025, Qhawekazi 'Qhawe' Mazaleni reflected on the precious moments she shared with the Top 10 finalists. The sweet video montage warmed the nation's hearts as they saw snippets of what happened behind the scenes.

Qhawe, who posted the video on 27 October, 2025 on TikTok, showed the fun times with those she called her "forever sisters." The group danced and sang together in their spare time, and even played childhood games.

The pageant winner shared in her caption:

"I could not have asked to walk this journey any differently or with anyone else. I walked into this to learn from the women around me. Thank you for building me up, for the endless sparkling water, and for the unexpected laughs. I love you guys so so much. Thank you."

The finalists weeks before the Miss South Africa 2025 pageant. Image: @official_misssa

Source: Instagram

South Africans adore Qhawe Mazaleni's video

Many members of the online community gathered in Qhawe's comment section to leave sweet messages. Internet users also appreciated the sisterhood they saw on their screens.

@nosinkosi25 told people on the internet:

"A proper definition of 'They are not your competition; they are your sisters.'"

@comehometo.tshepiso wrote under the post:

"I’m so glad we weren’t let into this part of the journey. I’ve always felt like this is the most personal part of it, where all the ladies get to connect, and it doesn’t have to be performative. So proud of all the ladies, and I genuinely hope you all had so much fun through it all. You’ve touched so many hearts, Qhawe. You have no idea."

Speaking about one of the finalists, Bridgette Jones, @veebellissima stated:

"Bridgette really loves you. Your soul is beautiful, Qhawe. We can read from your posts since way back. You’re loveable."

@ndlovubotlhale said to Qhawe:

"You’re an embodiment of the greatness of the Lord. Continue shining in His marvellous light."

An elated @uviwentinzi1 remarked:

"You exude every quality of what a Miss South Africa should have and more. A gem."

@dfw_victory added in the comment section:

"I know this is a lot to ask from you as Miss South Africa. Firstly, congratulations. It wouldn’t have been yours in the first place if it wasn’t well deserved, so you truly deserve it! Secondly, can you please do vlogs of your daily life as Miss South Africa?"

Watch the TikTok video on Qhawe's account below:

3 More stories about Miss South Africa 2025

In another article, Briefly News reported that many South Africans thought Qhawe had a twin after her older sister, Homba Mazaleni, shared a side-by-side picture of the two after Qhawe's win.

reported that many South Africans thought Qhawe had a twin after her older sister, Homba Mazaleni, shared a side-by-side picture of the two after Qhawe's win. President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Qhawe, sharing a lengthy, heartwarming message. However, the post didn't sit well with most South Africans, who weren't shy to share the reasons for their frustration.

After receiving her sash and crown, Qhawe broke her silence to discuss the challenges she faced during the competition.

Source: Briefly News