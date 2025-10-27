South African president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the newly crowned Miss SA, Qhawekazi Mazaleni

Ramaphosa shared a lengthy, heartwarming message to the 24-year-old model

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Ramaphosa's message

Fans reacted to Cyril Ramaphosa's post about Qhawekazi Mazaleni. Image: Nicolas Tucat and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Bathong, President Cyril Ramaphosa, sure knows how to ruffle the feathers of netizens on social media. His recent post about the newly crowned Miss SA 2025, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, left many netizens with mixed feelings.

On Sunday, 26 October 2025, the South African president took some time to congratulate and celebrate Mazaleni's win at the nation's popular beauty pageant. Ramaphosa took to his official X page to pen a lengthy message to the 24-year-old star and wished her success and many blessings.

However, this post didn't land well with many netizens, as they expressed their frustrations about him prioritising this issue less than the ones we are facing as a country.

He wrote:

"Warmest congratulations to the Eastern Cape’s Qhawekazi Mazaleni on her crowning as Miss South Africa 2025. Our newest national flag bearer is an advocate for the empowerment of women and for the education of our nation’s youth, and her vision for these causes bodes well for her reign and beyond. I wish you well, Qhawekazi, and I extend my good wishes to deserving runners-up Luyanda Zuma and Karabo Mareka."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Cyril Ramaphosa's post about Qhawekazi

Shortly after the president shared his post about the new Miss SA 2025 on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Absolute_Kganki said:

"Focus on service delivery monna Matamela."



@Sasah_rsa wrote:

"A kid fell into an elevator shaft due to faulty doors n died. The other one who also fell was hospitalised yet, but hey, I guess when we speak up la e Natal its ethnic Mobilisation!"

@KaraboMahl62887 questioned:

"Our President is a good pretender ne?"

@TebzaEC asked:

"We are unemployed, or is that our problem too?"

@KokoNdhlovu commented:

"Wow, so President, which children are celebrated for the work they do and which ones are deserving of their success? Why are others punished & held hostage for their achievements? #GBV years of silence are deafening, murderous almost."

@ViperIdous responded:

"Young girls were murdered in Mamelodi, and many more killings in this country, you're always silent about serious things. But do not worry, you have a special in hell right next to satan."

@t_kimberleigh replied:

"You, sir, are not who you portray yourself to be on this platform. You comment on everything except what we are concerned about. You seem to think less of us, like you are bigger than us. Just know that the day of reckoning is closer than you think. As you were."

Qhawekazi Mazaleni wins Miss SA 2025. Image: @qhawemazaleni

