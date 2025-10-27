Johannesburg Pride recently took place on 25 October 2025, and people from the LGBTQ+ community across South Africa gathered together

The special event commemorating people with varying gender and sexual identities attracted many

A viral clip showing two men at the Pride event wearing traditional outfits went viral on social media

In a video shared on TikTok, people got to see the diversity of people who were at the pride march. The Johannesburg Pride event signalled a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa.

Two men at Johannesburg Pride were viral hits on TikTok. Image: Westend61 / Alan Schein

Source: Getty Images

A video of a couple in the evening received thousands of likes. People left many comments on the clip of the men who proudly attended Johannesburg Pride.

In a video posted on TikTok by @f.a.m.e_sa two men were holding hands, but pride. For the event, they were dressed in traditional Zulu men's wear as they made their way through the crowd.

Pride is celebrated globally, and Johannesburg had its own Pride festival. Image: Mixmike

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg Pride celebrated its 35th anniversary on 25 October 2025. The annual march started in the '90s to advocate for equal rights in the light of ongoing discrimination against the LGBTQ+. The 2025 Joburg Pride took place at Sandton Central between West Street and Rivonia Road. Many gathered to celebrate more than three decades of creating an inclusive society. Attendees were treated to three stages, exhibitions and food stalls.

South Africa supports Joburg Pride

Many people commented on the video, happy to see so much diversity at Joburg Pride. TikTok viewers showered the men with compliments on how aesthetic they looked. Watch the video of the men at Joburg Pride and read some Mzansi peeps' comments below:

Sindi🌸 cheered:

"Gold dress is slaying 🔥🔥🔥"

Andile Chawe wrote:

"It's a gay parade and they're raising awareness kodwa ikhona lemingqundu etsho ngengqondo yesfuthufuthu ethi abantu bafuna ukubonwa . Ninya ngengqondo shame. (someonewho is not very smart will say they want to be seen.)

user57964224670964 added:

"Banomona ngoba you're living your life to the fullest, guys nibahle futh ningazinaki lezinja.(They are jealous..you are all so beaitful, ignore the haters.)"

Akhona Dlanga said:

"Well done to you all, a peaceful demonstration in support of our African brother."

asha applauded the men Joubrg Pride:

"Oh, this is so beautiful, Nkosi Yam, activism starts on the ground."

Malaika🧸 gushed:

"They look so good, I love this so much 😭💗pain went straight to Ngizwe 😂"

wonrow added:

"Beautiful ❤in pride blacks whites Indian and coloured always stand together."



Madam Director commented:

"Let people do what they wanna do oe, it is God’s work to judge . Animeni ay."

