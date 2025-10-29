A little boy became me viral sensation once again after thoroughly enjoying Spur's britday song

In the video of the little kid warmed many South Africans hearts as the kid thoroughly enjoyed himself. The clip of the child amasssed thousands of likes from online users.

The video of the little boy captures the impact that spur has. Many people could not stop raving about the little child's joy.

In a video posted by @mthokozisimdluli19 a little kid was having fun dancing to a popular song. The restaurant appeared to have sponsored in event in commemoration of 58 years of Spur's existence. The kid named Mtho went viral after celebrating his birthday at Spur. He stole South Africans' hearts with his wholesome reaction to the Spur birthday song. The little boy was doing a dance move that garnered over 72 million views after celebrating his birthday at the restaurant.

South Africa raves about Spur kid

Many people thought that the child was sweet for enthusatsically doing his dance again. Online users recognised the kid from a different viral moment with Spur. Watch the video of the kid dancing for Spur and peeps' comments below:

Spur Steak Ranches raved about the kid:

"We see those iconic moves again, Mtho! 😎🔥 Always bringing the Spur spirit! 💛 #SpurTurns58 #10KSmiles"

celiwe gushed over the kid:

"He mustn’t grow up. Phela la sivele sikhathale umuntu alokhu ephinda into😭😭😂"

Asanga Mlomo said:

"Iqiniso la Spur ama birthdays at Spur are nothing wothout his dance move."

Your_BADDIE 💗💗💖🇿🇦🇰🇷 gushed over the kid;

"Every day is his birthday."

4eva_Shas🌸 joked:

"How many birthdays does he have bro."

lorrentia26 applauded Spur:

"😂🔥So happy for him for securing a gig."

Bloma no ls.d was also pleased:

"Bro is getting booked now 🔥🔥🙏🏽"

her_beauty_aesthetics was also impressed:

"Spur is so cool for this🔥"

RachyMsanda cheered:

"He's back Mr Spur himself 🔥🔥🔥😁"

Lady g was happy to see the Spur kid:

"Spur must do something for this boy 🥰"

pineapple 🍍 shared their Spur experience:

"Had my birthday last week at Spur and I hit his moves waiters laughed at me so hard 😹🔥

Florentiä Zwane 🧿ᥫ᭡🍒 was happy about the lady:

"We made the right person famous yazi 😂"

