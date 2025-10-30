South African singer Nomcebo Zikode had fans gushing over her ageless beauty

The Grammy award winner recently celebrated another year around the sun as she turned 40

Many netizens admitted that the star looked younger than her age after they found out how old she actually is

Guess it's true when they say black doesn't crack! The South African popular singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode recently had many netizens gushing over her ageless beauty as she marked another year around the sun.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, the Grammy award-winning star celebrated her birthday in style as she turned 40. However, Zikode had many netizens stunned after revealing how old she really was on social media.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a sultry picture of the star with a birthday cake in her hand on his X page and wished her more life and blessings.

See the post below:

Nomcebo also posted the pictures on her page and penned a sweet birthday message to herself.

She wrote:

"Not just ageing- I’m upgrading. Level 40 unlocked! 🔥 Thank you, Lord, for the journey zolo lokhu bengina 15 years, time is really flying, im really grateful to have lived this long 🙏🏾 … HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME."

See the post below:

SA admits Nomcebo looks younger than her age

Shortly after many netizens learned that Zikode was actually turning 40, they couldn't believe it as they soon admitted that she is ageing gracefully and doesn't look her age at all. Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@khal_juniier complimented the star:

"40 never looked this good, aging gracefully is truly an art."

@BastardZuma said:

"I didn't know that she was this old."

@Aquafinalou commented:

"Always thought she’s 34, happy birthday."

@NdlovukaGatshen wrote:

"She looks lonely and bored. Could it be 'I know my worth,' the reason why she is always alone? Phela, the rude awakening always happens at this age."

@ThuliSaul_ responded:

"She's gorgeous, she definitely doesn't look her age."

@mn_terror replied:

"Haibo, she's 40!"

