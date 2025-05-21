Lady Amar celebrated her 32nd birthday with heartfelt gratitude, thanking God for His faithfulness and blessings in her life

Lady Amar’s Instagram birthday post drew warm wishes and praise from fans and celebrities alike, celebrating her beauty and success

South African celebrities Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai also marked their birthdays in May, receiving love and gifts from fans and fellow stars

South African media personality Lady Amar recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The star penned a touching message thanking God for his faithfulness in her life.

Lady Amar celebrates 32nd birthday

Lady Amar celebrated her special day with stunning pictures and a touching message. The star, who has experienced incredible success in her career over the last few years, including being nominated for two SAMAs, expressed gratitude for the overflowing blessings in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page on 20 May 2025 to celebrate her birthday, the star shared lovely pictures rocking a figure-hugging black dress and wrote:

I can tell you that God is faithful to the faithful, and He’s been so good in my life. God has blessed me beyond anything I could have possibly asked or thought. If you’re in the place exactly where God wants you to be. He will continue to bless you to the highest degree.

"I’m amazed to see where God brought me from to the place I am Today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, baby girl! 32 years of grace. ❤️"

Fans and celebs react to Lady Amar's birthday post

Social media users flooded Lady Amar's post with heartfelt birthday messages. Many wished the star well, while others praised her beauty.

@thabsie_sa commented:

"The sweetest girl emhlabeni 🥹🤍 Happy Birthday ✨✨✨"

@dumantando wrote:

"Semuhle maskatibolikie😍😍😍"

@kholi_jiyane added:

"Happy birthday, my angel, you are so beautiful ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"

@simplymahadi commented:

"Happy birthday Sesi ❤️ Modimo a go hlonolofatse ka Bophelo bo botelle, full of health, wealth & endless peace 🌸"

@lelohkhoza wrote:

"Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 may God continue to bless you with many more years to come 😍❤️"

@mpho_ngweny.a added:

"Happy birthday to you, may God bless you with many more years to come, enjoy your special day with lots of love and happiness ❤️"

Celebrities who celebrated birthdays in May

Several South African celebrities celebrated their birthdays in May. Stars like Pearl Thusi and Nadia Nakai marked their special days with sweet messages.

Pearl received an outpouring of love from her fans and friends, including rapper Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle. Nadia was also spoiled rotten on her day. The star showed off the birthday gifts she received from loved ones.

Fans give Pearl Thusi her flowers on her birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that seasoned media personality Pearl Thusi was left in her feelings after a publication celebrated her birthday with a touching tribute.

Thusi celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, 13 May, and entertainment blog Actor Spaces made her day more special.

Actor Spaces took to Instagram and gave Pearl Thusi her flowers. The blog shared pictures of Pearl’s roles over the years, starting with her breakout role as Samkelisiwe in Zone 14, her celebrated role as Queen Sono, up until her last role as Onajite Johnson-Ibrahim in the Nigerian short film Her Perfect Life.

