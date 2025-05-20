Radio host and singer Chad Saaiman and his wife Savanah announced they're pregnant with twins

The couple shared the news on Monday 19 May with a creative Instagram post that cleverly revealed their pregnancy and the expected date of delivery

The announced sparked widespread congratulations from friends and celebrities including Minnie Dlamini, among many others

Chad Saaiman and Savanah Smith-Saaiman announced their twin pregnancy with a creative twist. Image: chadsaaiman

Source: Instagram

Halala! Chad Saaiman and his wife, Savanah are pregnant with twins and they have just announced it in the most creative way ever.

Chad Saaiman and wife announce twin pregnancy

The celebrated Cape Town singer-songwriter joined the growing list of celebrities such as Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle, who have taken pregnancy announcement to a whole new level creatively.

Chad Saaiman and his wife, who exchanged vowed in 2024 at a beautiful wedding in Muizenberg, announced the latest additions to their family with a creative social media post.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Monday 19 May, Chad Saaiman and Savanah shared pictures of them holding what appeared to be a newspaper at a café. The post was captioned:

“Love you two ✌️❣️🌈 #SaaimanTwins”

An inattentive social media user would have dismissed the images as just pictures of the couple. The newspaper they are holding is called The Baby Times and the front and back page headlines announced when the couple are expecting their twins to be born.

Chad Saaiman and Savanah expect their twins, whose gender they have kept under wraps for now, in spring this year.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Chad Saaiman and wife

The exciting announcement sparked a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Here are some of the comments:

minniedlamini said:

“Congratulations guys this is beautiful ❤️”

candicerayners responded:

“TWINS😳🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 what incredible news my dear friend. Congratulations to you both. Praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy 🙏🏾”

zaa__d replied:

“How incredibly wonderful @chadsaaiman ❤️❤️ congratulations to you and Savannah! 😍”

larneyross gushed:

“Congratulations Savanah ♥️🙏🏼♥️ Chad 🥰 Super excited for you guys. I know mama and papa can’t wait for spring 🥰”

jeremyharris55 shared:

“Congrats you two. Things are about to get crazy (I speak from experience) but it'll also be the most amazing time of yours and their lives 👬❤️”

kaybaebayyy said:

“Congratulations team Saaiman! 💛 Double blessings for the most incredible people! Oh happy days!”

Chad Saaiman and wife announced they're expecting twins. Image: savanahsmithsaaiman

Source: Instagram

