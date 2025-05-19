South African content creator and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza recently bagged a new deal

The reality TV star and media personality excitedly announced that he was the new Maybelline New York brand ambassador

Lasizwe shared the exciting news on his Instagram page and also revealed that he celebrated the brand's 110th birthday with them

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lasizwe Dambuza recently bagged a new brand deal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! The South African content creator and social media influencer, Lasizwe Dambuza, is breaking a lot of barriers recently, as fans are loving it for him as he continuously secures the bags.

The reality TV star whose YouTube show Awkward Dates bagged million subscribers, excitedly announced on social media that he bagged a new deal as Maybelline New York's brand ambassador.

Dumbuza shared how excited and grateful he is to be a part of a big beauty brand in the world, and that he also got a chance to celebrate their 110th birthday with them.

He wrote:

"Words can’t express how grateful I am…. Like I am a whole Maybelline New York Africa ambassador and I got to celebrate the 110th birthday with them!!! 🥹❤️! Happy 110th Birthday @maybellineafrica! I love you so much!!! And yes, maybe I’m born with it!"

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Lasizwe Dambuza

Shortly after the star shared his exciting announcement, many of his fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for he content creator. Here's what they had to say below:

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko said:

"Come on - congratulations babe."

themoriocortez wrote:

"Awwww! Happy for you Lasizwe 😍😍😍 Keep sparkling."

swazi_supremacy responded:

"My favourite maybelline ambassador."

sageros3 replied:

"Real ones know how far you’ve come - so proudddddd."

Maybelline Africa commented:

"We are so happy to have you ♥️🥹. Maybe its Maybelline."

Lasizwe Dambuza is the new Maybelline Africa's brand ambassador. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, in January 2025, the reality TV star recently announced on social media that he had partnered with RocoMamas for his hit show. He also explained his main reason for choosing to partner with the restaurant with Daily Sun.

He said:

"What made me partner with RocoMamas is their over 90 stores across South Africa. I want my audience to experience the same meals featured on the show and make it a norm to enjoy a date with family, friends or a potential partner.

"Previously, our partnered restaurant was only based in Joburg, but we realised that our viewers are from Limpopo, KZN, Cape Town, and beyond. With RocoMamas, we can now be more relatable and accessible. As a content creator, bridging the gap between the food and entertainment industries has always been difficult, especially for restaurants."

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the social media influencer and comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone. The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers.

South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After reaching 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News