South African popular sangoma Gogo Maweni recently launched her traditional day spa

The reality TV star and podcaster shared a video of her showcasing how far the construction is on her new business

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Maweni's traditional day spa

Sangoma Gogo Maweni ventured into a new business.

One thing about Gogo Maweni is that she never shies away from opening or starting a new business. The popular reality TV star stunned fans after she announced that she'd be opening her own traditional day spa soon.

The sangoma who celebrated her 38th birthday in August 2024 posted a video on her Instagram page, where she showcased the construction of her traditional day spa and how far it was from being finished before the opening.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gogo Maweni's new business venture

Shortly after the podcaster announced her new business venture, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

sally_bossbabe said:

"Aaargh, you can be a lot of things, but you are a hard worker, Maweni, you deserve your flowers 🤝this is inspiring."

zeeh_the_authour wrote:

"Gogo is such an inspiration, keep flying the flag high makoti."

charlottekotu6 responded:

"You never cease to amaze us…Silent moves🔥Congratulations Gogo, I love it for you."

mrs_ntlabs replied:

"Wow...this is beautiful, you're so blessed. Well done."

gugu_malombo commented:

"One can tell that it’s gonna be a spiritual awakening heaven."

baloyimamsy mentioned:

"Definitely applying as spa reception or therapist with my 10 years of experience I know I will be a great fit."

billashantee stated:

"This is beautiful please hook us up with the post of receptionist."

8661happiness said:

"Wow 💕💕💕💕💕💕 Gogo Maweni, this is beautiful homes and you look beautiful woman in my heart, your video is beautiful."

Gogo Maweni's new business venture had fans praising her.

Voice note of Maweni threatening hubby's side chick trends

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz after a viral voice note of Gogo Maweni's husband, Sabelo Mgube, allegedly getting caught cheating. A viral voice note sees Gogo Maweni instructing Mgube to dump his side chick.

In the note, he tells the other woman that he is serious about building a future with Maweni and that she should leave them alone. The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star can be heard threatening the woman, saying she would use witchcraft on her.

As someone whose name has been made fun of because of the voice note, Sabelo Mgube asked people not to hold this against him because he has learned from his mistake. He also said this happened three years ago, and people should let it go.

"Listen, if it is indeed true that we all learn from our mistakes, then why are you still blaming me for a mistake I made three years ago? Maybe if you guys are finished with making fun of me for something that is in the past, you should look at your own lives and the mistakes you have made.

"Maybe you need to pray and come to terms with the fact that you failed to break my marriage up. I am building a future with my wife. You guys need to leave us alone. Thank you."

Gogo Maweni's assault case postponed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni's court case was postponed after her last appearance on Wednesday, 12 March 2025. The State and her lawyer agreed to reschedule.

The cameras were seemingly rolling as the footage will be used on her reality TV show Thokoza Gogo on Moja Love.

