Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni recently turned 38 this week, and she posted beautiful pictures

The South African reality TV star expressed gratitude and said 2024 has been an amazing year for her

Maweni recently made headlines for her marriage to Sabelo Mgube, and the couple even bought two new cars

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gogo Maweni recently celebrated her 38th birthday. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni welcomes 38 with stunning snaps

South African controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni turned 38 on Thursday, 29 August. To mark her birthday, Maweni posted beautiful pictures of herself and a touching caption.

She noted how good her year has been so far and wished herself a happy birthday.

"2024, I have got no words. You have been too good to me. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Another amazing year!"

Gogo Maweni's husband Sabelo Mgube gushes over her

Joining the many people who wished the star a happy birthday was her husband, Sabelo Mgube. Taking to social media, Sabelo said: "Happy birthday to umkami (my wife) @dr_maweni. Stand up, wifey, so they can see you. I love you, my wife."

Maweni recently made headlines after she and Sabelo Mgube's traditional Zulu wedding in KwaZulu-Natal. The couple also bought two new cars: a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a Jac truck.

Mzansi wishes Maweni a happy birthday

mmabashanyana_wa_mosotho said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife. God bless her with more blessings."

bonvin707 added:

"You know, gogo after your Perfect wedding hay shame, you, my role model."

mph0nyana_ added:

"Good things are happening in your life gogo. Happy birthday."

tinahhturnerr stated:

"Happy birthday Gogo. Have a day as amazing as you are. Makwande. Makukhanye. Happy birthday makoti ."

xo_ntokozo wished:

"Happy birthday to you, mama. Our makoti of the Zulu nations. I hope your day comes with nothing but happiness and blessings on blessings."

mrsmome said:

"Happy birthday and congratulations on your nuptial."

Gogo Maweni has a new farm, shares plans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni shared that she has big plans for her farm.

Gogo Maweni declared that she had a massive goal for her cattle, saying she was slowly getting to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News