Popular sangoma Gogo Maweni is making waves once again on social media as she showed off her farm

The podcaster shared a video mentioning that she was planning on having 50 cows on her farm

Many netizens on social media flooded Maweni's comment section with heartfelt messages

The South African famous sangoma Gogo Maweni continued to make waves on social media with her business ventures, and she recently posted about her plans for one of her businesses.

Gogo Maweni plans to buy 50 cows for her farm

The reality TV star and Gobela Gogo Maweni made headlines on social media as she shared a video on her Instagram page showing her farm to her fans and followers.

Recently, Maweni shared a clip where she mentioned planning to buy 50 cows for her farm.

She wrote:

"Went cattle shopping today… My goal is to have 50 cows but slowly but surely we getting there."

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's video

After Gogo Maweni showed off her farm, many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

lerato_mvelase commented:

"Congratulations."

janemaredi mentioned:

"Gogo this is inspiring, congratulations."

tsholo540i responded:

"Hard work and inspiration."

jessica_beyi wrote:

"Hard work always pays off. Congratulations Dr Maweni."

modisedeempho said:

"Hi Gogo have you thought of starting business mentoring class? Besides ubungoma u really are a business minded person."

yakhani02 replied:

"Gogo I am young sangoma you are my role model and I really wish to meet you one day, so happy for you."

shinkwa_28 shared:

"You inspire me, I don't care what people may say or think of you... You are the best and may God bless you to achieve more."

