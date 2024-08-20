Media personality Unathi Nyaki has revealed the most expensive luxury pair of shoes she has bought in her life

During her interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill, she said that the pair of shoes cost her R75K

Many netizens were stunned by how much money Unathi Nkayi spent on just a pair of shoes

Unathi Nkayi splurged a lot of money on a pair of shoes. Image: @unathi.co

South African media personality Unathi Nkayi has a great taste for luxurious things and spends a lot of money on them. She recently shared how much she spent on a pair of shoes.

Unathi Nkayi reveals she spent R75K on a pair of shoes

The former Khaya 959 radio presenter Unathi Nkayi had social media buzzing after she revealed during her interview with Mac G and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill that she once spent R75K on a pair of shoes.

Nkayi also shared the story behind her purchasing this luxurious item. @_BlackZA posted the video of the star revealing this on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"R75000 for shoes that are worn for sitting down?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Unathi Nkayi splurging R75k

After the video, netizens shared their reactions to Nkayi splurging R75K on a pair of shoes. See some of the comments below:

@buny_n wrote:

"Lol I guess I won't understand till am monied."

@lee_atumane said:

"Hai shame."

@Kat_Zar_ responded:

"So when they sit and cross their legs, wearing the so-called designer shoes its the same as self gratification? Wow."

@only_mavusana replied:

"They must sell those things instead of coming to us for donations when things are tough."

@Kgapolad commented:

"When it’s time to donate we will remind her."

