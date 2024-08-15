Unathi Nkayi was trolled online after she asked an audience member to close their mouth when yawning

The radio personality was on stage presenting when a person yawned in front of her, and she called him out

Social media users slammed Unathi and said she was being too extra, saying the disrespect was not warranted

Unathi Nkayi trended online after she told a man in the audience to close their mouth when they yawned. This moment was captured in a video, and people slammed the radio star.

Unathi Nkayi trended online for asking an audience member to close their mouth when yawning. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Unathi Nkayi tells man to close their mouth

Former radio star Unathi Nkayi was trolled online for asking an audience member not to yawn with their mouth open.

Unathi was on stage, seemingly conducting hosting duties when a man yawned in front of her, and their mouth was wide open. This prompted Unathi to call him out.

"Sir, if you are going to yawn, close your mouth. Because your energy is coming right at me, and I am going to give it back to you [guys]," she said.

The video was posted by @MdntvAfrica.

Mzansi slams Unathi Nkayi

Netizens were not in support of Unathi Nkayi calling out the man in that manner, saying she was being too extra. Others said she was being disrespectful.

@CalliePhakathi asked:

"Why was she standing like that though?"

@sunnerZA laughed:

"She needed to go to the ladies bathroom."

@iThando added:

"Y'all celebrities are trashy."

@Luvoparker added:

"This lady. There is something about her that is annoying."

@TheRealPholosho added:

"Imagine paying to be at an event, and then some sgogwana wants to tell you nonsense like this Can she relax, it's not her mouth mos."

@ntoshfaith argued:

"She is right. Yawning can be contagious when you see someone else yawning."

@SiyaMhlobiso added:

"Maybe she saw the person was fake yarning."

Unathi Nkayi's beef with Sizwe Dhlomo re-ignited

In a previous report from Briefly News, the drama between Sizwe Dhlomo and Unathi Nkayi was reignited after Unathi spoke in an interview about suing Kaya FM on several counts, including reputational damage.

Sizwe appears unbothered by the drama, and his comments left netizens questioning Unathi's credibility.

