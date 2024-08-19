Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo has ventured into music and has previewed his new Amapiano song

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star performing his new song on Twitter (X)

Many netizens slammed the star and his song, mentioning that he should stuck acting as the track failed to impress them

Multi-talented entertainer Dingaan Khumalo has ventured into the music industry and given fans a taste of his new craft.

Mzansi slams Muvhango star Dingaan Khumalo's Amapiano track

Social media has been buzzing after a video of the Muvhango actor Dingaan Khumalo trended. The multi-talented actor revealed to Sowetan in 2021 that he will be venturing into Amapiano.

He said:

"For all my life, I have been this serious and tough guy. I felt it was time to do something different, something out of character that SA will enjoy. I know people are going to judge me because they do not expect me to be doing amapiano."

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the 46-year-old star performing his new Amapiano track on stage and captioned it:

"Dingaan Mokebe performs live."

Watch the video below:

Dingaan's Amapiano track fails to impress netizens

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens weren't impressed with the star's new track, and some said he should've just stuck to acting. See some of the comments below:

@187Mlu wrote:

"The music is not banging."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"After this he’s definitely gonna ask donations…"

@__ThapeloM replied:

"He should've stayed in acting and other things he was doing."

@AHT_YssY replied:

"Moja Love is not paying them enough money neh? Where are his friends in all this, isidma sakhe sona?"

@m_kobene commented:

"No rhythm, just hunger."

@chiknara4 mentioned:

"This is the beginning of the end."

Dingaan Khumalo on being denied access to daughter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dingaan Khumalo revealed that he was being denied access to his daughter.

The personality alleged that his baby mama was the reason behind this and that she had even told their daughter that Dingaan wanted nothing to do with her. Khumalo's revelation cooked up a stir online and sparked a debate among netizens on Twitter.

