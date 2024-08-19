The news of the Adulting actor Thembinkosi getting married to his longtime partner went viral

A picture of him and a woman caused a buzz on social media among many netizens

Some said that his bae was below average, and others defended her, saying that she was the one who ended up with the ring

Actor Thembinkosi seemingly gets married. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

The South African actor Thembinkosi Mthembu became the talk of the town after he seemingly took his relationship with his bae to the next level.

Adulting star Thembinkosi Mthembu seemingly gets married

The Adulting actor Thembinkosi Mthembu caused a buzz on social media after a picture of him and his longtime girlfriend in their traditional attire circulated.

An online user, @loggic_sa__, posted a picture of them on his Twitter (X) page, stating that Mthembu got "married" to a girl below average compared to the ones he marries onscreen.

He wrote:

"Imagine dating and marrying 10 out of 10 girls in almost all your storylines only to get married to a 4 out of 10 in real life, heartbreaking if you ask me."

See the post below:

Fans have mixed reactions to Thembinkosi getting "married"

Shortly after the picture was shared online, Some said that his bae was below average, and others defended her, saying that she was the one who ended up with the ring:

@Reggie_ZAR wrote:

"He chose personality."

@thobilerafani responded:

"A 4 to you might be a 10 to someone else. Let's stop judging other people."

@SoftParent said:

"He's not acting, this time."

@WarLoveStories replied:

"As long as he is happy. Beauty and neatness fade."

@Sir_lifestyle mentioned:

"She's a 10 to him."

@jayson_eyeballs tweeted:

"Lol, trust me bro. Marry for peace of mind and not for looks."

Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni bag their 1st awards

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Melusi Yeni received their first acting awards at the 11th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards. These stars were celebrated for their outstanding work and the effort they put into the KZN entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Melusi Yeni discussed winning the award 25 years after embarking on his acting career.

