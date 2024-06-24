Famous sangoma Gogo Maweni recently revealed that she was renovating their new house

The podcaster shared a new clip of their new house being renovated on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the Gobela congratulated her and also complimented her hard work

Gogo Maweni has renovated her new house. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni is a girl at work. The popular sangoma has been sharing updates on her social media page about her building projects this year.

Gogo Maweni renovates her new house

Sangoma Gogo Maweni has made headlines once again after she spilt the beans on how sangomas insert snakes in women's private parts for money rituals on her podcast.

Recently, the star, who has been sharing updates about her building projects, has shared on her Instagram page that she is busy renovating her new house. The popular Gobela posted a video of construction workers working on renovating her new home on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Ain’t got no time for the streets…new project loading renovating our new home Dear God and the ancestors give us strength and continue to bless us cc @velabahleke_the_king."

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Gogo Maweni

Many fans and followers of the star congratulated her and complimented her hard work. See some of the comments below:

nomkhithalithemba wrote:

"Wow congratulations Gogo."

lindiws2 commented:

"God and the ancestors have answered Gogo."

fundinth responded:

"Your hard work is so admirable."

porchelyfestyle replied:

"They have heard and nothing is gonna be in your way."

coo_lly2 mentioned:

"You inspire alot of us . Keep on ignoring the noise on these streets and focus on what God has given you."

mrs_ntlabs complimented:

"You're blessed well done Gogo. Some of us are still dreaming of this."

