Gogo Maweni and Husband Sabelo Buy New Truck and Mercedes-Benz V-class, SA Congratulates the Mgubes
- Gogo Maweni and her husband are the proud owners of a stunning Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a rugged truck
- The couple recently tied the knot and have been securing several projects, and their sweet new rides were the cherry on top
- Mzansi congratulated the Mgubes on their new purchases and praised their work ethic
Gogo Maweni and her hubby, Sabelo, are beaming with pride after dropping some huge racks on a brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a truck.
Gogo Maweni and Sabelo buy new vehicles
Our fave, Gogo Maweni, may be living her best life but continues to prove that all the nice things she owns didn't come out of thin air.
Having started several building projects in the past year, all with the intention of generating income for herself and her family, she and her husband, Sabelo, celebrated their hard work with sweet new purchases.
Taking to her Instagram page, the newlywed sangoma posted a video of herself and her hubby going to fetch their new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which was adorned with a red cover, flowers and balloons.
She fetched her ride wearing a brightly-coloured phinifa dress and Gucci accessories, saying she no longer had competition or a point to prove:
"When you realise you have no pressure nor competition, you fetch it in a phinifa and Gucci sunglasses."
Not only that, but the couple also splurged on a new truck that same day:
Mzansi shows love to Gogo Maweni and Sabelo
Netizens are impressed with the Mgubes' work ethic, and congratulated them on their new purchases:
seeboob showed love to Gogo Maweni:
"I love this lady shame! She doesn’t do a lot of talking."
zamuntu_khoza said:
"Oh, mama! I’m so happy for you, congratulations!"
phumlani_siphesihle_mgxobani wrote:
"Congratulations, my friend, the car looks absolutely beautiful!"
julliet_mokoena gushed over Gogo Maweni:
"I love this lady, shem! Working overtime and talking less."
lungimillinyawo posted:
"You guys! We are all looking up to you as a country."
Gogo Maweni shares plans for her farm
In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous sangoma's plans for her farm.
Gogo Maweni declared her massive goal for her cattle, saying she was slowly getting to it.
