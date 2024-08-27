Lootlove recently graced the Batswadi magazine cover with her adorable twin daughters

The radio personality spoke about her journey as a mother and showed off photos from the stunning shoot

Fans gushed at the trio, and Mzansi celebs were obsessed with how the shoot came out

Mzansi was obsessed with Lootlove and her twins' magazine cover shoot. Images: lootlove2

Lootlove and her girls had Mzansi feeling all fuzzy inside at their adorable magazine cover shoot.

Lootlove and daughters grace Batswadi magazine

Our fave, Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha, showed off some stunning snaps from her magazine cover shoot for the latest Batswadi mag issue.

The Metro FM presenter and her twin daughters, Sisizwe and Zanothando, looked gorgeous for their cover shoot, where she spoke candidly about her journey as a mother and what she has learned along the way:

"Their arrival has truly taught me that there is your plan, and then there is God’s plan. And that God’s plan is always best."

Sharing on her Instagram page, Loot looked like an unbreakable force, a powerhouse, in a stunning beige suit while her girls wore matching sequinned dresses and boots, and were cute as a button:

Mzansi shows love to Lootlove and her girls

Netizens were obsessed with Loot and her daughter's shoot, and raved over their photos:

brendamtambo said:

"So beautiful, stay closer to God. Look at you and your princesses!"

leeramthethwa declared:

"They can stop making covers. You’ve won!"

South African activist, Yaya Mavundla, wrote:

"Joh! You did too much, ma’am!"

pamela_mtanga posted:

"Obsessed!"

boogy_maboi was impressed:

"This is so stunning! @studiojulienne, your work is so beautiful, sis ate this!"

zemvelo_zemvie_mpungose responded:

"Oh wow! Mommy with her little sugar and spice."

mahleomhle_ suggested:

"Oh, please keep these and show them when they're older because wow!"

mpumelelozulu showed love to Lootlove:

"Absolutely stunning! Well done, Mama. Beautiful family."

