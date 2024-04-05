Former radio personality DJ Fresh expressed his excitement about the return of TV and radio personality LootLove

The podcaster posted the exciting news about Lootlove returning to radio on his Twitter (X) page

The former Live Amp co-host joined Tbo Touch on Metro FM on the Afternoon Drive Show

DJ Fresh was excited that LootLove was back on radio. Image: @lootlove2, @djfresh

Source: Instagram

South African radio stations have been making headlines with all the controversy going on behind closed doors, but Metro FM delivered good news only about them beefing up their lineups for 2024.

DJ Fresh excited for LootLove's return to radio

The South African former radio personality DJ Fresh couldn't contain his excitement after hearing the news that the TV and radio personality Luthando "LootLove" Sosha has made her return to radio this year.

DJ Fresh shared his excitement on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Excited for her return to radio and hopeful for more to come! I can be auditedno loot needed for this interview, just pure love.Tune in tomorrow at 12:00 for an amazing conversation with @lootlove2 on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts!"

See the post below:

LootLove joins Metro FM

The former Live Amp co-host also announced on her Instagram page that she would be joining Metro FM as the co-host of the Afternoon Drive Show The Touchdown with Tbo Touch.

She wrote:

"Radio, My Love! ❤️ I cannot wait to spend my afternoons with you all!! King Loot’s back home! #MetroFM #TheTouchdown."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate LootLove

Many of her fans and followers congratulated her on making her comeback on radio. See some of the comments below:

nadianakai said:

"Congratulations mama!!! Welcome back!"

yayarsa wrote:

"Congratulations my love! So happy to be driven back home by faves."

ilovekhanya responded:

"Congratulations Loot!"

zizotshwete complimented:

"Stunning!!!!!!! Congratulations @lootlove2 ❤❤ Shine on drive hunnay!!!"

leratokganyago commented:

"Welcome Back Sunshine."

cwayi_kosi mentioned:

"I love u Loot. I’m glad u are back on radio. I missed your voice and knowledgeable self. I trust one day u will get your own show."

DJ Fresh opens up about break up

In a previous report from Briefly News, veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh recently talked about his recent relationship.

During an interview with Radio presenter Lula Odiba, DJ Fresh shared that his recent break-up with his girlfriend scared him. Netizens shared their opinions about DJ Fresh's confession about his relationship break-up.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News