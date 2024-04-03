South African radio host Mncedisi Sindane recently landed a new job at SABC

This was after news of him being axed from YFM for manipulating the radio station's system trended on social media

Many netizens congratulated the radio host and wished him the best at his new broadcast home

Radio Host Mncedisi Sindane got a new job at SABC. Image: @mncedisisindane

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Mncedisi Sindane made headlines once again as he secured a new job within 24 hours of trending online for being sacked at YFM.

Mncedisi Sindane gets a job at SABC

Social media has been buzzing with all the tea being spilt about radio stations and what goes down behind closed doors. Previously, DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, shared that he got paid R2 800 per hour while still at Gagasi FM.

Another radio host, DJ Mncedisi Sindane, recently made headlines as he announced on his social media pages that he landed himself a new job at SABC after he trended online for being axed at YFM for allegedly manipulating their radio station's system.

He wrote:

"New broadcast home.Welcome to the SABC MnceDropping more details soon."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Mncedisi

Many netizens congratulated the radio personality for securing another job after being axed at YFM. See some of the comments below:

@L_Gcuda wrote:

"Congratulations Mncedisi!"

@ThisIsPalo said:

"Congratulations SuperStar!"

@MercyMkhize tweeted:

"Super proud of you my friend!"

@Dame_Dlamini commented:

"Congratulations Mncedisi."

@Noxxcee mentioned:

"Congratulations."

@_NokukhanyaN responded:

"Yaaaasssssss! Super proud of you Mnce! Upwards and onwards."

@FreeStateTV_ replied:

"Congratulations disappointed the enemy."

Warras reveals his Gagasi FM salary

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Warras, AKA the Shady Lurker, responded to a curious fan who asked him how much he earned when he used to work at Gagasi FM.

This comes after Durban-based radio personality Penny Ntuli's shocking revelation that she was to earn R2 800 per month at the popular KZN station Gagasi FM, resulting in her abrupt departure. In response to the fan, Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour while he was still at the radio station.

Source: Briefly News