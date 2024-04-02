National youth radio station YFM recently axed one of its DJs and host Mncedisi Sindane

It was said that they fired him because he manipulated the systems and allegedly ghosted work for weeks

According to a source close to the radio station's management, Sindane's absence was eventually discovered

DJ Mncedisi was fired from YFM for inappropriate behaviour. Image: @mncedisisidane

Source: Instagram

Radio stations have been the talk of the town lately after Penny Ntuli made a jaw-dropping revelation about her salary at Gagasi FM, YFM sacked one of their radio host and DJs.

YFM fires DJ Mncedisi Sindane for manipulating the system

Social media has been buzzing with all the tea being spilt about radio stations and what goes down behind closed doors. Previously, DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, shared that he got paid R2 800 per hour while still at Gagasi FM.

Another radio host, DJ Mncedisi Sindane, recently made headlines after being axed at YFM for manipulating the systems. According to ZiMoja, the star ghosted work for several weeks and manipulated his program on the station but was discovered by the management.

A source close to YFM's management said that whistleblowers blew his cover behind his back:

"He knew how to manipulate the system to play music in his absence while he was partying or chilling at home. Mncedisi's absence was eventually discovered by management. He rubbed the bosses the wrong way when they discovered that he had been invoicing the station for a job he was not doing."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted about Sindane being fired for inappropriate behaviour on its Twitter (X) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mncedisi being fired

Many social media users weighed in on Sindane being sacked for manipulating the system. See some of the reactions below:

@bhekezinhle wrote:

"Promote the man , he found an easier way of getting the job done , isn’t that what all bosses want."

@nicksta_napo said:

"But he was still getting job done though.This man is a genius."

@SamTrong3 shared:

"This guy is brilliant... Imagine what else he can do."

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"He fumbled his bag for Groove."

@AbulelaF questioned:

"Fumbling a good paying job for groove?"

@TMNLMNKRL wrote:

"More reason to hire him, he discovered doing radio from home, what a G."

