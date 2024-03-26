DJ Warras recently responded to a curious netizen who asked him how much he earned at Gagasi FM

This comes after Penny Ntuli's startling revelation that she earned R2 800 per month, resulting in her abrupt departure

In response to the fan, Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour while he was still at the radio station

After Penny Ntuli made a jaw-dropping revelation about her salary at Gagasi FM, many people grew curious as to how much DJ Warras, also known as the Shady Lurker, used to get paid at the radio station.

Warras spoke about the salary he received while he was working at Gagasi FM. Image: @shady_lurker

Source: Instagram

DJ Warras opens up on salary at Gagasi FM

Former Live Amp presenter DJ Warras revealed that he was paid a lot of money while working at Gagasi FM.

Warras co-hosted That Drive with Nomalanga Shozi when he made his big return to radio in 2019.

He was asked by @Sanele_Ts, who said:

"How much were you earning there, dawg? I know you're very transparent, dude."

Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour: "R2 800 per hour, Bafo."

Penny Ntuli's salary ruffles people's feathers

This revelation comes after Penny Ntuli's startling confession that she was offered a salary of R2 800 per month if her contract was to get renewed. The radio presenter declined the offer, which resulted in her abrupt departure from the station.

Penny said this amount is not too far from what she used to earn, meaning her salary was reduced.

"I felt insulted, but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review my salary. With that money, I will not be able to do anything. I asked how I would feed my family because they were all looking at me. I have decided to ask them not to renew my contract this year.

"I didn't give up because I found something better, and I didn't stop because I don't love it anymore. Every person who knows me knows how much I love broadcasting and Gagasi FM."

Mzansi reacts to Warras' salary

After Warras revealed his salary, Mzansi compared it to Penny Ntuli's, and they saw the shocking difference.

@Terrance440ml:

"If you worked for four hours per day, then that means you earned R11 200. How many days a week then?"

@iamRTI:

"Yoh, ehhh."

@mr_mbathaa:

"You was eating good, why did you leave used to love your show with Nomalanga."

@karabop091:

"R2 800 is a benchmark. Whether it is hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly."

Penny Ntuli celebrates buying home

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gagasi FM DJ Penny Ntuli took to social media to announce that she bought her own home.

The Durban radio personality confirmed buying a new house to call her very own in a TikTok video. The video was met with an outpour of congratulatory messages from fans who are proud of Penny's milestone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News