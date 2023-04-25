South African star DJ Warras tweeted that he gifted an unemployed man Air Jordans valued R24 000

The former Live Amp host stated that the needy man approached asked for money, but he did not have any, so he handed him the pricey sneakers

Mzansi's emotions were mixed, with many thanking Warras for showing his kindness and others spreading hate on the timeline

Media personality DJ Warras recently stated that he gave pricey sneakers to an unemployed man he met on the street.

DJ Warras is facing the heat after giving an unemployed mana Air Jordan sneakers worth R24 000. Image: @shady_lurker

Taking to Twitter, the former Live Amp presenter said the man cleans windshields and he frequently encounters him and has never had any complaints about his service.

The unemployed gent apparently begged Warras for money during their latest encounter, and he didn't have any, so he gave him his Air Jordan sneakers worth R24 000.

"This guy @ Grayson, cleans windshields always super friendly and smiling. He asked me for a Job, or any money. I don’t have either for him - but I gave him a pair of shoes. Cos he is a size 8 and they were in the car … lol. If only he could make them new and sell them ❤️"

Mzansi's reactions split after DJ Warras donated his Air Jordan

@whylerato said:

"Warras is getting on my nerves."

@LinMchunu shared:

"I’ve never come across a Warras tweet that didn’t make me cringe."

@NerdZulu posted:

"Bless you Warras You encouraged us to dust things we do not use in our garages and share with the needy. There's a big lessons here."

@_Aura_K replied:

"This Warras dude moves so weird vele. He has a tendency of saying some really dizzy things."

@bongz4sure commented:

"May God bless you more for that. Forget about these negative comments."

@naledinazo_ also said:

"Giving someone a filthy item, irrespective of value, is so degrading. You have no respect for that person if giving them something filthy is your gesture of good will."

DJ Warras joins Boity Thulo in doing good deeds

Boity Thulo is another star that has been doing kind gestures.

According to ZAlebs, Thulo was recently thanked by a fan she assisted in 2018 when he needed a calculator.

transferred a R500 wallet without realizing she was funding a future graduate. , the beneficiary, recently returned to Twitter to praise Boity for her kindness when he received his third qualification from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology graduation.

In a tweet, Boity and Siya had this sweet interaction:

Cassper Nyovest and Quinton Van Der Burgh Foundation supply North West students with fresh and clean water

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest left kids at his old primary school smiling after building a water well worth R260 000.

According to ZAlebs, Mufasa collaborated with the Quinton van der Burgh Foundation (QVDB Foundation) to provide clean and fresh water to 47 teachers and 1 357 students.

On Instagram, Mufasa posted a reel showing happy school kids after the water well was built.

