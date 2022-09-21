Countless times, South African celebrities have used their social media platforms to respond to desperate pleas from fans in need

The celebrities dropped everything and responded not only with words of encouragement, but also by sharing what little they had with their fans

Briefly News looks back at times when well-known Mzansi faces stepped in to help fans in need

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo and Master KG are among Mzansi celebs who have helped out fans in desperate need. Image @masterkgsa and @boity

Source: Instagram

South African celebrities are a very giving bunch. As much as fans have come out to help well-known faces who have faced financial difficulties, such as Dr Malinga and Zahara's SARS woes, some celebs have spun the wheel and helped out fans in desperate need.

Briefly News looks back at heartwarming moments when celebrities gave fans more than just words of gratitude.

Boity Thulo helps a fan bag a distinction

According to the Daily Sun, in 2018, a young man named Siya Dondolo was in need and took a chance by asking Boity Thulo to assist him by purchasing a scientific calculator that he couldn't afford at the time. Boity being so generous, bought it for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He had an important exam that required a calculator, further reported the news outlet. It turned out that Boity's assistance was not in vain, as he received a distinction in the subject that required the use of a calculator.

Boity and Siya Dondolo had the following heartwarming Twitter conversation:

Master KG gives out free cash to his followers

Master KG surprised South Africans by deciding to give back to his fans in cash. He explained that he did this to thank them for liking and resonating with his fire music.

To get the money, the Jerusalema hitmaker devoted fans had to name the things they liked best about his craft, and they would each receive R500.

Master KG shared the following post on Twitter:

Anele Mdoda buys fan food

Briefly News previously reported that one Twitter user had enough faith in Anele Mdoda to respond to her desperate cry. @GraceApril05, a Twitter user, swallowed her pride and tagged Anele in a post asking the radio host to buy her food. Grace stated the following:

"@Anele, good afternoon, can you please buy me McDonald's? I'm so hungry."

Anele responded to Grace's tweet by asking for her address so she could deliver there.

Grace and Anele had the following short conversation on Twitter:

DJ Tira gives back to the needy

According to Briefly News, DJ Tira once shared a video in which he described how a young lady, whom he did not name, wrote to his company seeking assistance. According to the celebrity, the lady's ailing father is diabetic and recently had a stroke.

Tira and his team went to the lady's house to offer their assistance. Makoya Bearings and his Afrotainment crew purchased food parcels for the woman's family on their way to her house. He also gave the lady's father a new wheelchair.

DJ Tira shared the following post on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News