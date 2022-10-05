Award-winning South African rapper K.O can't believe the love that Mzansi has been giving him

The star took to social media to celebrate another major milestone that his hit song Sete recently achieved

Mr Skhanda World also showed gratitude to Amapiano sensation Young Stunna and rapper Blxckie for working with him on the song

Sete is breaking records, and K.O can't believe it. The rapper took to social media to celebrate the song reaching more than seven million views in just a month; talk about levels.

The banger has been a fan favourite since its release as it has been topping charts and went double platinum after a few weeks of its release. Taking to his Twitter page at the time, the rapper explained that he thought Caracara was his biggest hit, but God had other plans. He tweeted:

"Thought Caracara was my biggest moment, God said hold up, big dawg! #SETE #1 across all platforms n radio at the same time, crossed double plat on Saturday! Most viral on SA TikTok with no challenge? Video 5 mil in 3 weeks!? #SR3 sitting at #1 When the blessings rain, they pour."

According to ZAlebs, the rapper headed to his Twitter page to celebrate another fit achieved by the song. He revealed that Sete had reached seven million views in just a month. He also thanked Blxckie and Young Stunna, who he worked with on the banger. He tweeted:

"The things that are happening with this SETE song are just beyond my own imagination. Grateful for everything, and thank you to @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA & @blxckie___❤️."

