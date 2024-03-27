Samir Areff spoke about the "pitiful" salary he earned while working as a producer for 947

The podcaster also mentioned the terms of his work, saying he had no days off because they affected his salary

The revelations stunned followers and added to the growing frustrations of radio personalities who have been blasting the industry over exploitation

Simmi Areff dragged 947 for the salary they paid him as a producer.

Podcaster, Samir "Simmi" Areff opened up about his experience working in radio. He echoed the sentiments shared by various radio personalities after Penny Ntuli broke her silence, speaking on the exploitation he experienced while working at 947.

Simmi Areff addresses exploitation in radio

In light of the growing number of radio personalities who have blasted the industry over unfair pay, podcaster, Samir "Simmi" Areff shared his experience while working at broadcasting giant 947 in the early 2010s.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Simmi dragged the radio industry and revealed that he earned R9K a month as the producer of a 947 breakfast show with no off days:

"Radio salaries are pitiful. I produced breakfast radio for R9000 a month at 947 for two years. No leave, by the way. I didn’t work, I didn’t get paid."

Mzansi reacts to Simmi's revelations

Netizens are stunned by Simmi's post, where some with experience in the industry confirmed his claims:

jadenetager recalled:

"I was a traffic presenter doing updates and also compiling the bulletins for the drive shows on 702 and 947 and got paid less than this. I was working 7-hour shifts. I left when I was offered 200% more money by another station."

Byron_David7 revealed:

"I produced breakfast at LotusFM, a national station under the SABC, for R70 per hour. Weekday breakfast from 7 to 10 AM."

BenitaSays posted:

"In 2022, a national station called me with an offer, I met with them. They wanted me to produce a 4-hour talk show from Monday to Thursday for R11K a month."

AphiweMame said:

"Don’t forget the 'No work, no pay' contracts. Lol, working in broadcasting is something else."

Ayanda1001 wrote:

"This chat will always be sad because the assumption from everyone else is that people in radio make money."

Sanele_so said:

"Radio salaries are designed for freelance work; that's why they're on a short contract basis. They're designed for people who do less than 20 hours a week."

