Khaya Dladla has left Gagasi FM after working there for over 6 years, and his final show will be in March

Khaya Dladla has hosted the weekend Breakfast & Drive Time show since he joined the station

The media personality's departure sparked a debate online after Penny Ntuli's resignation after being offered a R2800 salary

Another Gagasi FM radio presenter has bowed out. Khaya Dladla has been with the Durban-based radio station since 2018.

Khaya Dladla has called it quits at Gagasi FM since he joined the station in 2018.

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dladla parts ways with Gagasi FM

House Of Zwide Actor Khaya Dladla has reportedly left Gagasi FM. The star joined the radio station in 2018, where he hosted the weekend Breakfast & Drive Time show.

He has decided to bow out after working there for over six years. The final show will be on 29 March, according to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who shared the news on his X account.

Is Khaya Dladla's Gagasi FM salary to blame?

The TV and radio personality's departure sparked a major debate online. Since the news made waves, the radio station topped the trends list.

Many people can't help but assume that Khaya Dladla was in a similar situation as Penny Ntuli. The personality resigned from the radio station after being offered a salary of R2800.

Penny clarified that this salary offer was a downgrade from what she used to earn, but it was not much.

Mzansi debates Dladla's departure

Netizens online debated Khaya's exit and had this to say:

@Siya_Ndlumbini:

"He couldn't stand to earn 2,8k for another year."

@Senzo_TS_:

"My guy was tired of getting a salary of R3000 plus 1 lipstick."

@Carolinerathabe:

"Gagasi must start doing better."

@m_kobene:

"Might be 1400 Rand salary."

@MaNkums:

"I wish Ukhozi could take him and send Mam Dudu Khoza to pension."

Warras reveals his Gagasi FM salary

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Warras, AKA the Shady Lurker, responded to a curious fan who asked him how much he earned at Gagasi FM.

This comes after Penny Ntuli's shocking revelation that she was to earn R2 800 per month, resulting in her abrupt departure. In response to the fan, Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour while he was still at the radio station.

