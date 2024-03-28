American rapper reacted to the revelation that his baby mama was one of Diddy's paid escort

The star's cryptic response to the revelation trended online after he shared his tweet

Many social media users responded to 50 Cent's reaction on his comment section

50 Cent's reacted to the revelation that his baby was Diddy's paid escort. Image: Christopher Polk/Sergione Infuso

After much anticipation, 50 Cent has finally addressed the revelation of his baby mama being one of Diddy's paid escorts in his latest social media post.

50 Cent pokes fun at his baby mama in latest post

In a very tongue-in-cheek post, rap star 50 Cent shared two selfies with a hilarious caption on his Twitter (X) page. He referred to his baby mama as a 'S*x worker', leaving no question as to whom his remarks were directed at.

This happened after the whole drama of rapper and businessman Sean 'Diddy' Combs's houses being raided by the federal authorities.

Taking to Twitter (X), the 21 Questions hitmaker wrote:

"I didn’t know you was a s*x worker, you little s*x worker. LOL Yo this sh*t is a movie • http://gunitbrands.com."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to 50 Cent's cryptic post

Shortly after the star shared his cryptic post online, many social media users who knew whom the post was directed to reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@MsCosmoSA wrote:

"50 is the worst person to have as an enemy."

@Allthistrashx responded:

"He’s talking about his BM her name was in those papers."

@jgash04 said:

"50 Cent enjoying this Diddy’s downfall."

@Babash2x replied:

"The best consistent hater of all time."

@RealMany_More commented:

"My man going at her baby momma like she’s a stranger."

@lubszote mentioned:

"50 Cent is so committed to being a hater."

@itz_laolao tweeted:

"Hating outside in the rain with a complete drip is wild. Respect that."

50 Cent explains why he avoids Diddy's parties

Briefly News previously reported that 50 Cent made controversial statements, igniting his feud with Diddy.

He explained why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, alleging that he would feel discomfort with certain activities. He suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

