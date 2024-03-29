Gagasi FM is reportedly considering taking legal action against their former presenter, Penny Ntuli

This after Ntuli shared a statement revealing how much the station was paying her, leading social media to paint the station as exploitative

Despite this, Mzansi continues to stand by Penny, dragging the station for spending money on lawyers and not their talent

Gagasi FM has allegedly lawyered up after Penny Ntuli went public about her salary. Images: pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM has been topping trends after Penny Ntuli revealed that the station was underpaying her. The station's management is said to be considering taking the legal route, as Ntuli's revelations were a breach of contract.

Gagasi FM reportedly lawyers up

In the days following Penny Ntuli's statement about her departure from Gagasi FM, it's reported that the station plans to fight fire with fire.

Having been blasted by their former presenter for underpayment, and also facing backlash for allegedly exploiting radio hosts, TimesLIVE reports that the station is in talks with its lawyers.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to the publication, Gagasi FM reviewed Ntuli's contract, which had not yet ended, saying that her going public with her statement was a breach and called for legal action:

“At the time, she was still contracted at the station. For her to go public on such matters is a breach of contract. Something like that necessitates legal action."

Mzansi reacts to Gagasi FM taking legal route

Netizens dragged Gagasi FM for having money for lawyers yet still underpaying its staff.

Briefly News looked at the average salaries paid to work on South African radio after more radio personalities came forward. Salaries can vary based on experience, station size, location and on-air personality of show hosts.

Here's what social media had to say:

MissLebo_M was stunned:

"They grossly underpay her, then they want to sue her?"

RediTlhabi dragged the station:

"Bullies. They have money to pay lawyers to intimidate someone they had been under-paying?"

Mokgadi_Matlou said:

"The lawyers will charge them R2800 per hour."

VictorMkhetsane asked:

"How many employees are they currently underpaying?"

Ron_YNWA posted:

"They'd rather pay lawyers."

Nelisiwe Sibiya takes over from Penny Ntuli

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nelisiwe Sibiya taking over from Penny Ntuli after she quit Gagasi FM.

As expected, Mzansi questioned the actress' salary at the station after it was revealed that it was underpaying its staff.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News