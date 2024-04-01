Amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa hits the studio with Nigerian superstar Davido recently

The star shared a post on his Instagram page announcing a collaboration with the FIA hitmaker

This happened amidst rumours of him beefing with Kabza De Small that circulated on social media

DJ Maphorisa hits the studio with Nigerian star Davido. Image: @djmaphorisa, @davido

South African producer and DJ Maphorisa is hard at work this year as he recently announced a new collaboration with a multi-award-winning musician.

DJ Maphorisa hits the studio with Davido

Social media has been buzzing recently as Madumoney made headlines once again after he lashed out at fans during an Instagram livestream, saying he's not married to Kabza and they lived separate lives.

Recently, the star posted several pictures of himself in the studio with the FIA hitmaker Davido on his Instagram page and announced that new music is coming from both of them amid rumours of him beefing with Amapiano star Kabza De Small.

He wrote:

"We come a long way @davido like 10 years ❤️ can't wait for them to hear our music."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the new collabo

Shortly after Porry posted the pictures on social media, many netizens reacted to his collaboration with Davido and Young Stunna. See some of the comments below:

youngstunna_rsa wrote:

"Thank you for trusting me uncle lam, means a lot to me I won’t lie."

lex.9309 shared:

"Do we tell Davido about recording at Phori's house or will he have to hear it from someone else?"

keupzz commented:

"Back to the future."

endlesshop.za mentioned:

"We love to see this."

official__kayvin responded:

"Grootman changing the game respect."

vadstagangsta replied:

"Great to see you guys reunited."

tebza_ngwana1520 wrote:

"Amapiano to the world."

DJ Maphorisa warns against comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about fans always comparing amapiano stars Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

The amapiano giant and producer also said that the DJs were on good terms with each other and that the comparisons could cause tension and unnecessary competition.

