DJ Maphorisa was recently asked about Kabza De Small and lashed out at netizens

Fans asked Porry where his Scorpion King's bandmate was, and he responded by saying he's not always with him and that he has a life

While some fans found humour in Porry's video, others thought he was rude and was possibly hiding something

DJ Maphorisa is sick and tired of people constantly asking where Kabza De Small is. Porry lashed out at fans during an Instagram livestream, saying he's not married to Kabza, and they lived separate lives.

DJ Maphorisa lashes out after being asked about Kabza De Small

You know when you're constantly seen with someone that when they're not with you, people ask where they are? This is what DJ Maphorisa experienced after fans asked where Kabza De Small was.

Madumoney and Kabza are not only two of the country's most successful DJs/ producers, but they are also good friends and members of Scorpion Kings.

So it was inevitable that someone would ask about Kabza's whereabouts during one of Porry's recent Instagram live streams and Porry gave the fan a piece of his mind.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video from Maphorisa's live where even Kabza was in stitches and sent laughing emojis:

"You people like asking me about Kabza like we're married. Kabza is married, he has a wife, are you mad? Stop asking me about him like I'm marking a register. He has his own house and studio, now I must always be with him?

Go to his Instagram and ask him yourself. Where's your mother and your granny? I brought some positive energy here, and now you're asking about Kabza. Does he not have a life that he must always be with me? Are we dating?"

How did Mzansi react to DJ Maphorisa's rant?

Netizens were in stitches over Porry's video:

South African singer, Lady Du was in stitches:

"Who is teaching Maphorisa isiZulu? The facial expressions!"

Lumukanda_ said:

"He’s so funny, he doesn’t even try."

bilerrrr posted:

"He’s fed up!"

tibosimelane wrote:

"I love Maphorisa, shame."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that there was more to Porry's rant, with others saying the DJ was rude. Previously, Porry faced some backlash for claiming ownership of other artists' royalties.

BecksJan wrote:

"Something definitely happened, you can't just get mad when being asked about someone you're on good terms with. This is how you behave when someone asks about your ex."

ChrisExcel102 said:

"Where there is smoke, there is fire. Something is going on."

@cee_nyashaa speculated:

"There's definitely something going on between them because why is he genuinely frustrated about the question?"

shoke_is_me asked:

"Are they beefing?"

DJ Maphorisa warns against comparing Kabza De Small and Kelvin Momo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about fans always comparing Kabza De Small to Kelvin Momo.

Porry said the DJs were on good terms with each other, and that the comparisons could cause tension and unnecessary competition between them.

