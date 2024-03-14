Controversial Mzansi rapper Emtee sparked controversy by praising his son for winning a fight at school

Social media users were divided, with some celebrating the son's skills while others criticised Emtee's parenting

This follows previous attention on Emtee, including an incident where he accused a restaurant of discrimination due to his appearance

Emtee is different from all the other parents. The rapper had his parenting skills questioned when he celebrated his son for fighting at school.

Emtee praised his son for fighting at school. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee appreciates his son for fighting at school

Emtee is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The rapper who recently trended after accusing popular restaurant Mikes Heritage House of denying him entry into their restaurant because of his tattoos and cannabis smell is back with another shocking post.

Taking to his page on X, the Logan rapper reviewed that he was proud of his son after winning a fight at school. He said he rewarded him and they did their special handshake. He said:

"My son came home and told me he was fighting at school. I just asked one question; Did you win? He said yeah I gave him 2 piece combo and he cried. I say yeah! I couldn’t help but say: “That’s my boy “. Then we did our signature handshake."

Mzansi reacts to Emtee's post

Social media users were divided after reading Emtee's post. Some celebrated the rapper's son's fighting skills, while others questioned his parenting skills.

@ODTrying said:

"Where is ur son's school I need to also put my son there so u can tell another story."

@GeeendaKid3 commented:

"They didn't throw an Avocado at him?"

@edzivhani added:

"How can you promote fighting at school, that's not good Man it might end up in bullying and violence in school."

@TsweksMo commented:

"I am sure he is in a private school....kids at the government school they don't roll like that..they more."

