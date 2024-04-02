Actor and radio personality Khaya Dladla joined Ukhozi FM on Monday, 1 April 2024

This was after the star resigned from Gagasi FM after six years of being their radio presenter

The star posted a video of himself presenting at Ukhozi FM on his Instagram page

Radio host Khaya Dladla recently joined Ukhozi FM. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Khaya Dlala made headlines as he secured a new job just under a week after he resigned from his previous station Gagasi FM.

Khaya Dladla joins Ukhozi FM

Social media is buzzing after Khaya Dladla bowed out of Gagasi FM six years later due to a poor working environment. The star recently announced on his social media page that he has joined Ukhozi FM as their new host for an afternoon show.

This was after the whole drama of Penny Ntuli revealing how much Gagasi FM offered her as a monthly salary.

The House Of Zwide star shared a video of himself on his Instagram page presenting at his new job and captioned the clip:

"Woza Nabangani Bakho @ukhozi_fm 3-6pm.Washa umsakazo with myself, @sithandwa_nzuza Zama Mseleku. #UkhoziFM #WNB."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Khaya Dlala

Many netizens congratulated the radio personality for securing another job in less than a week since he resigned from Gagasi FM. See some of the reactions below:

dawnthandeka_king commented:

"Congratulations @khaya_dladla Siyakubongela kakhulu."

nhlanhla_mafu mentioned:

"Big moves."

itswarrenjason said:

"Transitions like a BOSS."

lekausehoana wrote:

"Huuuuuuuge congratulations hey."

w.mbatha complimented:

"Congratulations my love."

amy_shezi replied:

"Unamanga wena…. A BIG congratulations."

s_chiliza responded:

"Congratulations on your transition. Untshontsheka kahle mos."

khanyizamantungwa praised:

"Congratulations to your new Journey Khaya."

goldivah1 wrote:

"Love this for you, congratulations babe."

Warras reveals his Gagasi FM salary

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Warras, AKA the Shady Lurker, responded to a curious fan who asked him how much he earned at Gagasi FM.

This comes after Penny Ntuli's shocking revelation that she was to earn R2 800 per month, resulting in her abrupt departure. In response to the fan, Warras said he used to earn R2 800 per hour while he was still at the radio station.

Source: Briefly News