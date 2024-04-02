Actress Nomzamo Mbatha turned social media upside down with her recent gorgeous picture

The Shaka iLembe star had fans drooling over her dressed in a cute black dress

The picture was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Nomzamo Mbatha stunned in a cute black dress. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

When it comes to fashion, trust Nomzamo Mbatha's body to look good in just about anything.

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns in cute black dress

The internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha made headlines again on social media after she attended a recent Forbes Africa 2024 event and received the Women Africa Entertainer Award.

Recently, the star stunned many netizens with her recent picture draped in a gorgeous black dress. The photo of the Shaka iLembe star was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

See the picture below:

Fans drool over Nomzamo Mbatha

Many social media users drooled over how beautiful and stunning Nomzamo Mbatha looked in the black dress. See some of the online reactions below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Stunning."

@SphindileZinde1 complimented:

"She has always been beautiful."

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Gorgeous looking Zamo."

@SchoolsinNaija commented:

"Bright like the morning sun across the Sahara."

@Dules_k76 tweeted:

"Ever since uShaka ibele. I can't get that picture out of my head. She's really gorgeous."

@manv_sk mentioned:

"This lady is so beautiful."

@evans_dlamini responded:

"She used to be the reason why man watched isibaya."

@sxrtycord_ replied:

"My girlfriend's name is Nomzamo, so one day we were sitting under the tree. Just as we thought it was going to be hot, the weather changed. She was feeling cold, so I gave her my jersey and said 'Nomzamo Mbatha.' "

@nonhlanhladubazane23 said:

"Wow this level of beauty hayi no MaMbatha yeyyyyh."

Khanya Mkangisa lauded for her beauty and hourglass figure

Previously, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa's beauty wowed social media users. Many reacted to a trending post saying the Shattered actress is among the most beautiful in Mzansi. Khanya is a household star in South Africa.

The stunner has graced our television screens in productions like Shattered, Isidingo and Step Up to a Start-Up and Harvest. Not only that, but the multi-talented stunner is also a television presenter and a DJ.

