Khaya Dladla celebrated Pride Month by purchasing a new Mercedes Benz EQB 350 SUV valued at R1.3 million

She expressed gratitude for the support and resilience she gained throughout her career, including facing derogatory comments about her identity.

The colourful electric SUV, affectionately named "Rainbow Baby" or "Uthingo Lwenksazana," became a source of congratulations and admiration from fans on social media

Khaya Dladla marked Pride Month with a bang, and fans are here for it. The seasoned radio and television personality revealed that she copped a brand new Mercedes Benz EQB 350 SUV valued at R1.3 million.

Khaya Dladla marked Pride Month with a new rainbow-coloured Mercedes Benz. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dladla buys brand new whip

House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla started Pride Month on a high note after purchasing a brand new Mercedes Benz EQB 350 SUV. The multi-talented star shared a heartwarming video of the moment she was handed over the keys on her social media page.

Taking to Instagram, Khaya said she is grateful for all the highs and lows that she has encountered in her career because they have shaped her to become who she is today.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me but also want to thank every who unnecessarily used derogatory words towards me, because lucky for me, you didn’t break me but gave me a better excuse to fight harder for what I believe in and most importantly my identity (which is my most priceless possession)"

The Our Perfect Wedding host announced that she will be cruising around in a brand new fully electric EQB 350 SUV completely covered in pride. The colourful whip is affectionately nicknamed Rainbow Baby or Uthingo Lwenksazana.

Mzansi congratulates Khaya Dladla on her new whip

Social media users headed to Instagram to congratulate the Fav Queer Entertainment Guru. Fans said she deserves it because she works hard.

@yandahred said:

"Congratulations ❤️ I’ve been ON and we still gonna be around?"

@nozipoet added:

"This looks so good on you, my vruuumza ❤️"

@utots_89 wrote:

"Congratulations my Babe "

@mamowame commented:

"Yes yes yes yes yes way .....Also how fire is that outfit and the person wearing it. I am a size 5 I would appreciate those heels.."

@naggue_bytch said:

"ugh Happy Pride Month to you too. congratulations on the beautiful and amazing car. i mean you didn't come to playthis car is that gworl. Gworls with EV's so proud of you. #MercGworls"

Source: Briefly News