Lootlove showed her late baby brother Lukhanyo some love on Instagram in a heartfelt post

She said it has been three years since he passed away and is thankful for all the memories they made together

The TV presenter also said that she is grateful for her twin daughters as well and also shared a cute throwback video

Lootlove took to Instagram to share a very heartbreaking throwback video of her late brother Lukhanyo.

Lottlove shares heartfelt video of her late brother

In a heartfelt post, LootLove expressed her heartbreak as she marked three years of his passing. More than anything, LootLove said she is thankful for all the memories they made together.

The TV presenter and media personality also said that she is grateful for her twin daughters as well.

"'We’re all just walking each other home'. I still wish you would’ve stayed a little longer and walked me home instead, but God makes no mistakes. It’s crazy to think it’s been 3 years old no Luke & Loot.

"I miss you like mad kid, thank God he gave me the girls before you left. I’ll forever be grateful for the time we had with you. Until the next lifetime kid."

LootLove celebrates Lukhanyo's heavenly birthday

When Lukhanyo hit the 21-year milestone in heaven, LootLove shared a video of their fondest memories together.

Her beautifully curated video highlights the amazing bond they had and the many wonderful moments they made during his time on earth.

"365 days of a different perspective. 365 days of learning this new language between us until we’re of the same design again. It’s beautiful how much you still continue to teach me, my 11.

"I miss you, I love you so much but today I want to thank you for waking me up, for holding me down, for reminding me of what’s real."

Minnie Dlamini remembers late brother Khosini

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini penned a heartfelt message to her late brother Khosini on what would've been his birthday.

Khosini passed away in 2019 from a brain-related illness that placed him on life support for 23 days.

The star expressed how the loss of her late brother hit her very hard while adding that her family miss him every day Khosini.

