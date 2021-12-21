LootLove’s little brother would have celebrated his crown birthday today, a milestone Loot did not let go by without commemoration

The loving sister took to her social media to mark the late Lukhanyiso Sohsa’s special day by sharing a clip filled with memories they shared throughout the years

The TV presenter’s fans and friends joined in on the festivities, sending their birthday wishes and comforting words to Loot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

LootLove’s deceased brother would have turned 21-years-old today, so the media personality took to Instagram to honour the occasion. The loving sister showcased the tight bond she shared with her little bro with a beautifully curated video.

LootLove celebrated the memory of her little brother Lukhanyiso on the day he was born. Image: @lootlove2

Source: Instagram

The pair laugh, smile and dance with each other and other family members in the clips put together by Loot. She also penned a short, yet moving message for the big affair that the duo would’ve celebrated together under different circumstances. She wrote:

“Happy Crown Birthday Kid. I Love you.”

Loot’s followers, including some industry friends, did not hesitate to show the mother of two and her brother some love. They all gathered in the comments section to offer their warm words. See some of the comments below.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@zethumbana wrote:

“Sending you my love”

Nomzamo Mbatha commented:

“BIG BIG LOVE ON THIS DAY. Holding you up in Love.”

Zozi Tunzi said:

“Sending all the warmth and love”

Melanie Bala added:

“His energy and spirit was and is so beautiful. He’s always with you. Huge hugs Loot”

And @miss_landah wrote:

“Happy heavenly birthday young king”

LootLove lands in hospital after major health scare

In more LootLove related stories, Briefly News previously reported that the Africa Now Radio host took to social media to share that she landed in the emergency room. Loot Love shared the update following a major health scare.

The media personality revealed that she had been suffering from severe migraines. She explained that her condition worsened, leading to quick medical intervention.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, LootLove let her peeps know that she was still not feeling well and was in the hospital. She said in the message to her followers:

"Hey everyone, I am not well. Turns out these migraines are quite serious (landed up in ER)."

Source: Briefly.co.za