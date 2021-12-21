A South African couple took to Facebook to share the cherished moments of their relationship in celebration of their fourth anniversary

Anton Mdluli shared the post on the #ImStaying Facebook group with a sweet caption detailing some of their highs and lows

The Mdlulis have overcome various challenges in their relationship, including being separated by living on two continents

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi lovebirds, Anton and Melinda Mdluli shared an adorable snippet into their love story on Facebook to mark their fourth anniversary.

Anton and Melinda Mdluli celebrated their four-year anniversary recently and Mzansi is living for their relationship bliss. Images: #ImStaying / Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The post, which featured four photos of the interracial couple, was shared on the #ImStaying Facebook group.

The caption reads:

“From first date, to extended time apart, to our wedding and until now, our journey has been one crazy awesome adventure spanning two continents. On the 16th of December we celebrated 4 years of adventures. Thank you Jesus for our marriage. Our love grows deeper with each passing day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Thank you for the laughs, smiles and prayers. I love you so much more than words can convey. Thank you for your love, wisdom, sassy comments and all the flights in between.”

The Mdlulis are an inspiration of a love that stands the test of distance and challenges.

The cute post of Anton and Melinda Mdluli. Image: #ImStaying / Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africans didn’t hold back their sweet messages for the couple:

Maureen Holgate said:

“Ahh wonderful. Time to share a glass of wine or two again.”

Mpho Gloria Mabena commented:

“Happy anniversary to the both of you. May Almighty God continue to bless your beautiful union, more years of love and more love.”

Berlene Saptoe replied:

“Two beautiful people, happy anniversary to you both and many more. Enjoy your special day together. God bless your marriage abundantly.”

Tricia Wylie commented:

“You both look super happy and you can see the love. Congratulations. I hope you both have many happy years together.”

Kholiswa Zoe Mdluli reacted:

“Happy anniversary and many more.”

Debbie Zaayman Gordon:

“Happy anniversary to both of you.”

Yolanda Samson said:

“Beautiful God bless guys.”

Ronell van Zyl:

“Meant for each other.”

Mzansi inspired by Limpopo couple who work hard together to make bank

Briefly News previously reported on another inspirational couple from Limpopo, Dr Milton and Dr Rudzani Hosea.

Milton recently took to social media to post a photo of the two of them in their thriving professions.

Milton is an attorney by profession with a PhD in Theology and his wife a medical doctor at Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou, Venda. They also own other thriving businesses and owe their success to God.

Source: Briefly.co.za