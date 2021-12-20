Limpopo’s Dr Milton Hosea posted a photo on Facebook of him and his wife in their professional elements sharing that eaning money together is very romantic

Mzansi was left inspired after seeing the post, which has since gone viral, of the two doctors making money together

The South African couple has achieved many accomplishments together, including several thriving businesses and projects

South African couple, Dr Milton and Dr Rudzani Hosea, are couple goals. Milton recently took to social media to post a photo of the two of them in their thriving professions. He captioned the post, "Getting money together as a couple is very romantic," and Mzansi is inspired.

Successful Limpopo couple, Dr Rudzani Hosea, a medical doctor, and Dr Milton Hosea, a qualified attorney and pastor, are an inspiration to many South Africans. Image: Milton Hosea / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Milton is an attorney by profession with a PhD in Theology and his wife a medical doctor at Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou, Venda. They have a two-year-old daughter and have built a beautiful life together which touches many lives daily through the good work that they do, both in profession and faith.

Speaking to Briefly News, Milton, who is a pastor, shared :

“God has been a pillar in our marriage as well as our passion to achieve our goals together of becoming financially successful. I grew up without rich parents, so I want my children to grow up with that reality and comfort.”

He was born and bred in Musina in Limpopo next to the Beitbridge Border. Rudzani was born and in Maebane Village, Ha-Kutama, also in Limpopo.

The Hoseas currently live in Louis Trichardt. They are founders of the Latter Vision Ministry, a church in Musina, as well as founders of Hosea Foundation, a non-profit organisation that focuses on assisting tertiary students to complete/further their studies.

They also own other thriving businesses and owe their success to God.

Mzansi was left inspired by their recent Facebook post. Here is what a few users had to say:

@Nelisiwe Bulumko-Qiqa Tolokazi Matinise said:

“I love this. This is so beautiful bethuna. Ey kodwa uThixo”

@Nokulunga Sandakahle reacted:

“So sweet, this is the kind of relationship I want.”

@Charmaine Tumelo said:

“Oh wow such a beautiful blessing.”

@Melanin Magatle commented:

“God bless you guys. You inspire us a lot.”

@Emmanuel Mudau also said:

“The main thing is love, loyalty and respect for each other and other people.”

Source: Briefly.co.za