South African have called on a Johannesburg homeowner to bring out the champagne and glasses as she celebrates her latest achievement

@Ntsakiso_Mkansi revealed on social media that she has acquired a new property and many were proud of her for unlocking goals

The woman will not stop there and believes the new purchase is just the first property in a growing portfolio of assets

An excited to Johannesburg homeowner has stepped into her own crib and Mzansi couldn’t be prouder of the go-getter. Image: @Ntsakiso_Mkansi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Johannesburg lass had added homeowner to her list of achievements for 2021 after she shared a photo of keys to her new pad on social media.

@Ntsakiso_Mkansi shared a photo of her new keys along with a pair of killer nails on Twitter with the caption:

“Baby girl fetched her house keys. Thank you, God for this blessing. To many more houses.”

Scores of peeps called for her to bust out the bubbly and celebrate her milestone.

@_Sugarbite:

“Love to see it… a win. Congrats.”

@ZaZa_D_02 wrote:

“I love this. Me next year.”

@_vonani said:

“Congratulations.”

@ @RikhotsoSinhle reacted:

“Congratulations sesi.”

@TumieyB added:

“Congratulations, baby girl.”

@Sagwatii said:

“Congratulations mommy!!!! Na vuya nta vhaka.”

The Jozi queen, who believes in self love, thanked users for their comforting words of encouragement and her Instagram bio gives further insight into the lady:

“Love everything about yourself, let nobody tell you otherwise.”

