Talented Mzansi media personality LootLove had to be taken to hospital recently after suffering from severe migraines

Even though the Africa Now Radio host survived the health scare, she is still taking things slow and focusing on her recovery

The former Metro FM presenter shared that she'll be taking time off her social media accounts to focus on her recovery

Africa Now Radio host LootLove took to social media to share that she recently landed in the emergency room following a major health scare.

The media personality revealed that she's suffering from severe migraines. She took to her Instagram Stories to let her peeps know that she's still not feeling well and is currently in hospital.

"Hey everyone, I am not well. Turns out these migraines are quite serious (landed up in ER)."

According to OkMzansi, the former Metro FM presenter shared that she'll be taking a break from social media platforms in order to concentrate on her health and getting better. She also urged people who have urgent matters to discuss with her to get in touch with her PR team.

