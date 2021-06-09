Exclusive: LootLove radiates gratitude as she bags major gig

- Luthando LootLove Shosha just bagged the biggest deal of her career and there is no denying that she has worked hard for it

- LootLove took to social media to share the news, revealing that she has joined the African Now Radio team

- Fans showered LootLove with praise and made it clear that they are behind her every step of the way and cannot wait for her new show

South African television and radio personality Luthando LootLove Shosha just bagged the biggest deal of her career and she feels extremely blessed.

Taking to social media, LootLove made the big announcement, letting fans know that she has joined the African Now Radio fam!

“Love Love’s!! ❤️ I am beyond elated to announce that I am the new host of Africa Now Radio on @applemusic. Africa Now Radio with LootLove *screams* Debuts this Sunday (June 13) at 2pm Lagos/London / 3pm Johannesburg/Paris / 6am LA / 9am NYC on Apple Music 1. Listen live or anytime on-demand at apple.co/_AfricaNow *okay! I’m going to go cry now* ”

Briefly News asked LootLove why this gig is so monumental to her as not only a woman but a mother and what message would she send to young women who look up to you? She responded:

"There are sacrifices that you make but I don’t think it stops your life - so as a mother you’ve got this and you can still be anything you want to be even though you have children. When I think of younger black women who are walking this path or any other path in their lives, I just want them to know that, half of the time you sound crazy when you have these big dreams and dare to dream on all the crazy things you want to pull off and do and everyone looks at you like you crazy cause you the only one who can see it - it's fine. Continue, keep pushing through, you gonna fall, you gonna cry but you also going to smile and have fun and literally make history so keep going no matter what. Don’t let them tell you otherwise. Get into that room and when you get in there, stand tall, be confident and represent yourself in the best way you possibly can and don’t let anybody tell you you cannot do it or whatever… don’t listen to them just keep going and growing. You will find yourself in the room that will even surprise you and the dreams that you ever had for yourself."

Luthando LootLove Shosha just bagged the biggest deal of her career and there is no denying that she has worked hard for it. Image: @lootlove.

Source: Instagram

Fans react with great excitement

Fans flooded the comment section with words of congratulations. LootLove has worked hard to get to where she is today and is so deserving of this win.

@christellemande: “Congratulations mama ”

@noxynazo: “Now this is called adapting to change! Congrats ”

@sjulad: “ Loot bantweezy!!!”

@boitumelo7073: “Yaaaaaaaaaas ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ may this journey open more doors darling. be blessed always ”

LootLove Shades SAMAs 2020

Briefly New previously reported that Luthando Shosha, famously known as LootLove, is one boss babe momma who is not afraid of a little challenge. 2020 has been a year but LootLove refuses to let it get the best of her.

Aside from the coronavirus, LootLove has lost her brother and gone through some major family changes this year. Her and her long time bae, rapper Reason, are no longer together, but nothing has stopped her from shining.

Source: Briefly.co.za