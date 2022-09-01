Drip founder Lekau Sehoana went on social media to say that he never wants to go back to his excessive drinking days again, and Mzansi stans the decision

The sneaker brand owner also shared pictures of himself in one of his worst alcohol-induced states to reflect on how far he has come

South Africans came out to show love and appreciation for how the sneaker boss overcame such adversity

Drip founder Lekau Sehoana took to the socials to share how he will never go back to drinking tons of liquor ever again.

Sneaker boss Lekau Sehoana went online to share that he will never go back to excessively drinking alcohol ever again, and Mzansi peeps came to show love. Images: @LekauSehoana/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@LekauSehoana shared a very personal and thoroughly motivational post on Twitter, where many people came to share their appreciation for his growth.

He shared pictures of himself from 10 years ago on Twitter in an embarrassing state. In the images, he is passed out drunk on the floor without any shoes on, with an empty beer bottle lying next to him.

The post is stirring to say the least, because of how far he has come. Drip's business has become quite successful over the years, with his company even sponsoring the South African Music Awards twice. The establishment also has 20 physical stores across South Africa.

Mzansi's netizens came out to show support for Lekau Sehoana, who turned his life around colossally. See the comments below:

@cliffVhugal said:

"Change is painful and people tend to fail to accept it ,thank you Lekau for accepting change and keeping growing your brand "

@KayRB_7 commented:

"Growth is something I fancy a lot. It really is an amazing phenomenon."

@mfana0122 shared:

@SabusiswaMaseko mentioned:

"I love you sir ❤️The manifestation of The Township Dream. I surely know it is not easy but keep fighting Legend. Your story proof that anything is doable through Christ."

@Lungz1ads posted:

"That’s what people do when you succeed, try to take you back! It’s a clear sign you are very successful! Besides, your past doesn’t define you its just a bridge part of your journey. Keep going forward "

@Christo88780143 shared:

@khayamthethwa said:

"And you never will!"

@NginguSah mentioned:

"It's true when they say your past doesn't define where you are going."

