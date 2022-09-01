Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist Andrea Sibanda has wowed many on social media with his powerful voice

Andrea The Vocalist told a publication that coming to South Africa was a dream and when it happened he was in shock

The people of Mzansi have a soft spot for the young artist and showered him with blessings, praying he makes it big

Zimbabwean-born teen vocalist Andrea Sibanda, aka Andrea The Vocalist, is a hot topic on social media and in the Mzansi music scene. His clips on TikTok blew up and now he’s a known name.

Zimbabwean-born vocalist rises to fame and the people of Mzansi love him. Image: Instagram / @andrea_thevocalist

Source: Instagram

TikTok and other social media platforms have helped a lot of untapped talent get noticed. Just like Andrea, it takes just one clip to go viral for your whole life to change.

DRUM reported that Andrea was contacted by both DJ Maphorisa and Aubrey Qwana to do a collaboration. The teen's manager quickly whisked him to South Africa and he could not believe what was happening.

“I was told by my manager that we would be coming to South Africa a week before we came, so every day I was preparing myself. And when my dad showed me the tickets, I knew we were indeed going to South Africa,” the teen told the publication.

Mzansi has quickly fallen in love with the humble and grateful teen artist

Seeing the pride and gratitude the young man had for coming to Mzansi and having the opportunity to use his talent, warmed so many hearts.

Take a look at what some Mzansi peeps had to say:

@proxycloudy_sa said:

“Boy, the whole South African country have been looking for you a life changing moments are coming your way.”

@user8629282271995 said:

“This child is anointed I’m in tears as he sings♥️God bless you and your family young fella ”

@MaLevels Biyela said:

“When you’re destined for greatness. Greatness will find you from the place you’d least expect it to. God’s grace is about to rain upon. Your Voice ❤️”

@Sihleee said:

“I want him to win in life so bad❤️”

