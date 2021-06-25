Nadia Nakai Tests Positive for the Rona and Boredom Sets In

- Nadia Nakai has unfortunately caught the rona and she took to social media to share the news with her fans

- Sharing the not so pleasant news, Nadia let fans know that she is not experiencing any symptoms and she would have never known if she wasn’t forced to test because of a show she is currently working on

- Nadia is not loving the whole quarantine thing as she is bored, however, she did remind peeps to stay safe as the rona is a sneaky one

Nadia Nakai took to social media to let her fans know that she has tested positive for Covid-19, however, she has zero symptoms and wouldn't have known if she hadn't gone for a test.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nadia revealed her rona status, letting peeps know that being asymptomatic is a real thing!

Nadia Nakai has tested positive for the rona and took to social media to share her experience. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia is stuck in her home quarantining and she is hella bored. Nadia told fans to keep safe as this virus is sneaky and can catch you when you least expect it.

Luckily Nadia and her fam are doing just fine, the only symptom she is suffering from is quarantine boredom.

Nadia Nakai shares her views on the issues in the hip hop scene

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai has explained why she thinks the hip-hop genre is a problem in Mzansi. The rapper was a guest on BBC's This Is Africa radio show with DJ Edu.

The award-winning rapper told the DJ why she feels the rap genre is the most problematic genre in the country. The stunner even compared the genre to other types of music produced in the country such as Amapiano and Gqom.

Nadia feels that there's always controversy around local hip-hop artists. She told This Is Africa:

"The beefs and the dramas and whose calling out who on social media. We're probably the most problematic genre in South Africa."

