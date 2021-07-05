LootLove Recalls Painful Story About How Late Brother Used to Buy Her Flowers

LootLove has recalled a painful story about how her little brother used to buy her flowers before he passed away

The TV and radio presenter said she used to beg a man she used to love to buy her flowers but he never did until Luke started giving her the flowers

The media personality said her favourite flowers remind her of her late bro and she now buys them for herself

LootLove has revealed that her late brother used to buy her her favourite flowers. The star shared that her unnamed ex-bae kept promising to buy them for her but never did.

The Africa Now Radio host, who is rapper Reason's baby momma, took to social media recently and shared a sad story of how her favourite flowers remind her of her late little brother, Luke.

LootLove recalled a painful story about how her late brother used to buy her flowers. Image: @lootlove2

According to OkMzansi, the TV presenter expressed on her Instagram Stories that her ex-boyfriend kept promising to buy her flowers but never did.

"I used to beg a man I thought I loved to buy me flowers, he always said he would and never did. Then my brother started buying me flowers."

She also shared how she was haunted by the flowers Luke gifted her before passing on and how they also "weirdly" comforted her.

