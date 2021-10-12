Zama Philisiwe Zungu has built her parents their very own home using her own hands and expertise as a civil engineering student

Briefly News previously reported on the talented young lady after photos of her went viral on social media showing her building an extra room onto her existing home

Now, Mzansi is applauding the aspiring engineer after she showed just how much she cares for her parents and wants the best for them

Last year, Briefly News placed a spotlight on an inspiring young lady named Zama Philisiwe Zungu, who is a civil engineering student. She went viral on social media last year after pics were shared of her renovating her own home. The 27-year-old from Pietermaritzburg, KZN, is now once again making headlines after she built her parents' dream home brick by brick using her own two hands.

Zama hard at work building her parent's home brick-by-brick. Image: Zama Zungu/Facebook

Financial difficulty

In an article published by Drum, it states that Zama didn't have any money because she was unemployed. However, to carry though this project she asked her parents to use some of their pension funds and she would contribute her time, expertise and labour.

Using her spare time wisely

The engineer had plenty of time on her hands because this was during the height of Covid-19 and she was home unable to attend college. Once she bought the building materials, she got to work constructing the home for her parents.

Take a look at the post where Briefly News honours the inspiring young lady.

Speaking to Drum, Zama revealed that due to financial difficulties she is ashamed she can't do certain things. But what keeps her going is knowing that she is breaking gender stereotypes and showing society that women are capable of achieving anything.

Unable to complete studies

The inspiring young lady was studying an engineering course at uMgungundlovu TVET College in PMB. She had to put her studies on hold because her aunt, who use to pay her fees, unfortunately passed away due to Covid-19.

Although Zungu has so many obstacles in her way, she is positive and has big dreams to one day own a construction company.

Exclusive: Meet the female engineer who is building her own house

In related news, Briefly News previously interviewed Zama and she opened up about her role models and her views on women empowerment in engineering and let us in on what inspires her.

In August, South Africans celebrated Women's Month. One of the ladies who managed to inspire citizens was Zama Philisiwe Zungu. Photos of Zungu's handiwork were posted on the viral #ImStaying group and social media users were in awe of her.

The 26-year-old, who grew up in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was photographed building an extra room onto her existing house. The female civil engineer captioned the post:

"This is what I am good at."

