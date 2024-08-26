DJ Lady Amar recently got nominated twice for the South African Music Awards (SAMA)

The star shared a lengthy, heartfelt message expressing her gratitude to her fans and followers for the SAMA nod

The DJ was nominated under the Record of The Year and Music Video of The Year category

Lady Amar gets two SAMA nod. Image: @lady_amar1

Source: Instagram

Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, real name Thando Duma, had something to celebrate with her fans and followers as she received two award nods.

Lady Amar bags two SAMA nominations

She posted about these nominations online alongside a lengthy, heartfelt message.

She wrote:

"God?? It is definitely You again! Not once but twice. Oh baba angaz ngizoku bonga ngani. Thank you so much, I received these news a while back and I was trying to digest it. Oh dear God: Thank you, I love you. Amar million gang we made it to the @thesamas_ nominations, please help me bring these home. I know how yall can do it for me. Voting details are on the 2 last slides. @thesamas_ thank you for this beautiful recognition. I am so grateful."

See the post below:

Earlier, Lady Amar's sister Ntando Duma excitedly shared on her Instagram page that her production work was nominated for the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this year. Duma curated the Hamba Juba music video, which was nominated for the Music of the Year award at the SAMAs.

