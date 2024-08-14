Tyla, Sjava and Busta 929 are among the nominees for the SAMA Record of The Year award

The South African Music Awards (SAMA) revealed the list of nominees on social media for their Record of The Year category.

The 30th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) are back again this year, and they have recently shared a big announcement of their Record of The Year Award nominee list on social media.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his Twitter (X) page that South African music giants Tyla, Sjava, and Busta 929 were among the nominees for the Record of the Year Award.

He wrote:

"Tyla, Inkabi Sezwe, Tyler ICU and Busta 929 nominated for Record Of The Year. The South African Music Awards has released the nominees list of the upcoming #SAMA30 ceremony, and fans can vote for their favourite song released between 15 April 2023 and 14 April 2024. 20 songs have been selected."

See the post below:

Fans react to the list of nominees

Many netizens on social media reacted to the list of nominees and who they think should win the Record of The Year award. See some of the comments below:

@VeliMsimango24 said:

"Tyla won't come to the award ceremony."

@uKilla_K questioned:

"What is BUSTA 929 nominated for? which song?"

@Pablo_mzansi wrote:

"Obviously Tyla is taking this one."

@Solow_Daisy replied:

Yoh, Nana Thula in 2024."

@Lwazi_Sola responded:

"Amabhinca will take this one trust me."

@PanyazaThroat commented:

"Tyla must not get any votes asseblief!"

SAMAs provide clarity on funding for awards ceremony

Briefly News previously reported that The 29th Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have clarified the funding for the upcoming awards ceremony to be held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the awards organisers refuted various media reports, stating that they received R28 million in funding from the provincial government.

