Podcasters Mac G and L-Tido have been nominated for the same award at the SASMAs

The two turned frenemies were nominated under the Podcast of The Year 2024 category

The rapper announced the nomination on his Instagram page and expressed his gratitude

Mac G and L-Tido bagged an SASMA nod. Image: @ltido, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

The two podcasters, Mac G and L-Tido became frenemies and were recently nominated for the same award.

L-Tido and Mac G nominated for SASMA Podcast of The Year award

The two podcast giants have been on each other's neck on social media following the beef between DJ Maphorisa and Sir Trill. In a twist of events, they were nominated for the SASMAs under the same category - Podcast of The Year award.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker announced the nomination on his Instagram page and expressed his gratitude for being nominated for the award.

He wrote:

"Grateful for the recognition. I have been only doing this for a year and some change . Thank you to everyone that watches our podcast , this been an interesting journey. Looking forward to creating more special moments."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate L-Tido

Shortly after the rapper shared the nomination on his social media page, many fans and followers congratulated him. See some of the comments below:

don__design commented:

"Bring it home. Well done bro!"

erick_peep_18 said:

"L Tido podcast is the best for me..."

themba1194 wrote:

"Well deserved champ."

tpuff5 replied:

"Bro you had the best interviews and gave your guest a chance to express themselves freely, without Fear or Favour..this award belongs to you."

omphile.prince_ responded:

"You deserve the number one spot."

DJ Maphorisa apologises to L-Tido for disrespecting his mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa took his L and apologised to L-Tido and his mother.

After their controversial podcast interview, the Amapiano DJ and producer involved L-Tido in his supposed beef with Sir Trill. Phori made some harsh remarks about the rapper's mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News